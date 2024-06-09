CCPO Lahore Orders Action Against Mobile Snatchers, Motorcycle Thieves
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Saddique Kamyana directed to tighten the noose around mobile snatchers and motorcycle thieves, emphasizing the need for decoy operations in plain clothes to control crime.
He was presiding over an important meeting to review the performance of the Civil Lines and City Divisions at his office here on Sunday. The meeting discussed an action plan for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and the eradication of drugs. The CCPO issued orders to intensify ongoing crackdown on drug dealers. He directed to fully utilize Punjab Safe Cities Authority's network to prevent crimes and urged officers to focus on professional policing. He highlighted the importance of teamwork, joint planning and combined operations to ensure the elimination of crime.
Furthermore, he stressed the need for effective information sharing and coordination between other police units.
The CCPO mentioned that issues faced by women are being resolved on a priority basis at the Virtual Women Police Station. He encouraged officers and personnel to use their professional skills to deliver justice to the oppressed and contribute positively to the department's image building.
DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Anosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tasawur Iqbal, alongwith SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and Investigation Incharges from Civil Lines and City Divisions also attended the meeting.
