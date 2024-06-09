Open Menu

CCPO Lahore Orders Action Against Mobile Snatchers, Motorcycle Thieves

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM

CCPO Lahore orders action against mobile snatchers, motorcycle thieves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Saddique Kamyana directed to tighten the noose around mobile snatchers and motorcycle thieves, emphasizing the need for decoy operations in plain clothes to control crime.

He was presiding over an important meeting to review the performance of the Civil Lines and City Divisions at his office here on Sunday. The meeting discussed an action plan for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and the eradication of drugs. The CCPO issued orders to intensify ongoing crackdown on drug dealers. He directed to fully utilize Punjab Safe Cities Authority's network to prevent crimes and urged officers to focus on professional policing. He highlighted the importance of teamwork, joint planning and combined operations to ensure the elimination of crime.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for effective information sharing and coordination between other police units.

The CCPO mentioned that issues faced by women are being resolved on a priority basis at the Virtual Women Police Station. He encouraged officers and personnel to use their professional skills to deliver justice to the oppressed and contribute positively to the department's image building.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Anosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tasawur Iqbal, alongwith SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and Investigation Incharges from Civil Lines and City Divisions also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Mobile Drugs Circle Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India today

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

13 hours ago
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

22 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

22 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

22 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

22 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

22 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan