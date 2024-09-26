Open Menu

CCPO Lahore Orders Open-door Policy To Address Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed SPs and SDPOs to continue open-door policy for ensuring prompt resolution of public complaints.

He was presiding over a meeting on law and order and security matters at his office here on Thursday.

While reviewing the overall security situation, the participants emphasised enhancing the Lahore Police's capabilities through modern training to transform it as a professional fighting force. It stressed the best use of IT technology and human intelligence for crime prevention and urged the officers to remain vigilant in protecting citizens' lives and properties.

The CCPO ordered for swift resolution of pending road certificates, electricity theft cases and arresting unidentified suspects, calling for improved supervision by divisional SPs.

The CCPO reinforced a zero-tolerance stance on corruption, emphasizing that police work was a service-oriented lifestyle dedicated to combating crime.

DIG (Security) Awais Ahmad, DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (OCU) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, Chief Traffic Police Officer (Lahore) Amara Athar, SSP (Investigations) Muhammad Naveed, SPs (OCU) North and South, SP (Security) and divisional SPs of operations and investigations wings, SPs from various units including CRO, Headquarters, Dolphin, ARF and AVLS attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan