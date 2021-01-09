UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO Lahore Pays Surprise Visit To PS Mughal Pura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

CCPO Lahore pays surprise visit to PS Mughal Pura

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar paid a surprise visit to the Mughal Pura Police Station, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar paid a surprise visit to the Mughal Pura Police Station, here on Saturday.

He went to the moharar room and inspected the front desk register.

He directed SSP (Investigation) to trace and recover the abducted daughter of Muhammad Fayyaz, a citizen, who was also present in the police station on the occasion.

CCPO briefed the officials to respect the visitors and solved their problems.

He also directed the SP Civil Lines to take steps for solving the problemof visitors.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit

Recent Stories

Former Algeria premiers back on trial for corrupti ..

16 seconds ago

Schalke avoid Bundesliga longest winless run after ..

19 seconds ago

Noon declares opposition as major impediment in na ..

20 seconds ago

PTI govt utilizing all resources to address inflat ..

10 minutes ago

All-out efforts to be made to minimize Railways lo ..

10 minutes ago

Pope, Queen Elizabeth join vaccine drive as UK top ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.