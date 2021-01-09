CCPO Lahore pays surprise visit to PS Mughal Pura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar paid a surprise visit to the Mughal Pura Police Station, here on Saturday.

He went to the moharar room and inspected the front desk register.

He directed SSP (Investigation) to trace and recover the abducted daughter of Muhammad Fayyaz, a citizen, who was also present in the police station on the occasion.

CCPO briefed the officials to respect the visitors and solved their problems.

He also directed the SP Civil Lines to take steps for solving the problemof visitors.