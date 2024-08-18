CCPO Lahore reviews police performance indicators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting at his office here on Sunday.

The meeting reviewed the 'Key Performance Indicators', introduced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to assess police performance. It also evaluated progress on departmental development schemes.

The CCPO emphasised that there should be zero tolerance for corruption according to the KPIs. Supervisory officers were instructed to regularly visit field offices to assess the performance of their subordinates. Immediate resolution of complaints from the general public, especially women and children, was underscored.

The CCPO also stressed the importance of monitoring the protocols of Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) and ensuring collaborative work among all police wings.

The briefing highlighted ongoing construction at 19 smart police stations in Lahore. The renovation of the cafeteria at the Capital City Police Headquarters has been completed. Additionally, the installation of parks, grounds, and swings for children at the Shuhada Police residential flats in Bhobatyan Chowk, Raiwind Road has been finalised. The CCPO ordered for swift completion of development projects, emphasising that their benefits should reach the public.

DIG (Organised Crime Unit) Imran Kishwarr, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry and SSP (Operations) Tasawar Iqbal also attended the meeting.