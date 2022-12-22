CCPO Lahore reviews security arrangements in and around Governor House

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday visited the Governor's House.

The Lahore Police Chief reviewed the security arrangements in and around the Governor's House in wake of the protest of a political party.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SP Security Dost Muhammad, SP Civil Lines Awais Shafiq, SP Anti Riot Force and other concerned police officers were present on the occasion.

SP Security Dost Muhammad briefed CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar regarding the security arrangements of the Governor House.

The Lahore Police Chief ordered the deputed police personnel to remain highly alert.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar further directed Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force teams to ensure effective patrolling around the Governor House and adjacent roads. The CCPO Lahore ordered to ensure continuous monitoring of the activities around the Governor House and its surroundings through CCTV cameras.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar further directed the snipers stationed at the vantage points of the Governor House and nearby highrise buildings to keep a vigilant eye on the suspicious persons and vehicles. He also directed CTO Lahore to ensure alternative traffic arrangements around Governor House and adjacent roads during the protest of a political party.