CCPO Lahore Reviews Security Arrangements On Youme Hazrat Ali (RA)

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

CCPO Lahore reviews security arrangements on Youme Hazrat Ali (RA)

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday visited Karbala Gamay Shah and reviewed security arrangements for Youme Hazrat Ali (RA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday visited Karbala Gamay Shah and reviewed security arrangements for Youme Hazrat Ali (RA).

SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad gave briefing on arrangements and informed the CCPO that Karbala Gamay Shah, Mochi Gate, Bhaati Gate and Lower Mall areas would be sealed completely.

On this occasion, CTO Captain (retired) Syed Hammad Abid told the CCPO that Kuchehry Chowkto Data Darbar and Pir Makki U-turn to Data Darbar U-turn would be banned for movement whilecitizens would be provided alternative routes.

