CCPO Lahore reviews women, children related cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a review

meeting at his office here on Thursday regarding cases related to crimes against

women and children.

The CCPO strongly criticized the inefficiency of In-charges Special Sexual Offences

Investigation Unit (SSIOU). He directed to expediting the pending investigation cases

and instructed supervisory officers to monitor the investigations personally.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed to taking immediate action against incidents of violence,

harassment, acid attacks, abduction, and rape against women, emphasizing that delays

in police action against violence and harassment incidents on children and women would

not be tolerated.

The CCPO reiterated the determination to impose strict punishments on individuals

involved in incidents of violence and harassment against women and children. He emphasized

Lahore Police's commitment to the protection of students, working women, and domestic

women. He underlined that child labor was a social curse and said that citizens should

discourage this trend to ensure that vulnerable children were not subjected to exploitation.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation)

Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, Divisional SPs (Investigation) and In-charges (SSIOU).