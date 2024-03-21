CCPO Lahore Reviews Women, Children Related Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a review
meeting at his office here on Thursday regarding cases related to crimes against
women and children.
The CCPO strongly criticized the inefficiency of In-charges Special Sexual Offences
Investigation Unit (SSIOU). He directed to expediting the pending investigation cases
and instructed supervisory officers to monitor the investigations personally.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed to taking immediate action against incidents of violence,
harassment, acid attacks, abduction, and rape against women, emphasizing that delays
in police action against violence and harassment incidents on children and women would
not be tolerated.
The CCPO reiterated the determination to impose strict punishments on individuals
involved in incidents of violence and harassment against women and children. He emphasized
Lahore Police's commitment to the protection of students, working women, and domestic
women. He underlined that child labor was a social curse and said that citizens should
discourage this trend to ensure that vulnerable children were not subjected to exploitation.
The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation)
Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, Divisional SPs (Investigation) and In-charges (SSIOU).
