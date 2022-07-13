CCPO Lahore shares security plan for by-polls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Wednesday that the police had finalised an integrated and effective security plan for the by-elections.

He said over 8,000 police officers and officials including SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and subordinate officers would be deputed for security of the election process. He said that 817 teams of Dolphin squad and Police Response Unit and 13 teams of Elite Force would patrol the polling stations localities.

As many as 378 special check-posts would also be set up to prevent entry of unauthorised vehicles into the by-election constituencies, he said and added that 466 polling stations and 1,470 polling booths would be set up in 189 polling buildings for by-elections in four Constituencies of the city.

The CCPO said that 750 Anti-Riot Force (ARF) personnel would also ensure law and order on the polling day. Kamyana said that polling stations in four constituencies had been divided into sensitive and highly sensitive categories.

Accordingly, two upper sub-ordinates and 10 constables would be deputed at most sensitive polling stations, whereas two subordinates and eight constables would be deployed at sensitive polling stations.

The CCPO directed the police concerned to finalise installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for monitoring the polling station buildings, laying of barbed wire, use of metal detectors, walk-through gates, ladies search cabin and other security and logistics arrangements well before time.

In addition to safe delivery of the polling material to the polling stations and camp offices of the district returning officers, the deputed police personnel would be on high alert till the vote counting process was completed, he added.

He said that carrying and displaying of weapons had been prohibited under Section 144, imposed by the Home Department.