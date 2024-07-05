CCPO Lahore Stresses Better Coordination In Police Department
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh here on Friday to review the key performance indicators (KPIs), introduced by the CM Punjab to gauge the performance of the Police Department.
He emphasised the importance of transparency and zero tolerance towards corruption among police officers, urging them to keep their doors open for public inquiries. He reiterated the CM's directives to showcase exemplary performance, instructing supervisory officers to conduct field visits regularly to monitor the implementation of Special Investigation Police Stations (SIPS) protocols.
The CCPO Lahore stressed the need for seamless coordination among all wings of the police department and timely actions against criminal gangs. He emphasized conducting search operations rigorously to maintain public order and instructed stringent measures against professional criminals in remote areas.
Addressing issues such as aerial firing and kite flying in Lahore, he underscored the need for strict enforcement measures. The CCPO directed immediate resolution of complaints from the general public, particularly women and children, received through Tahafuz Marakaz and Meesaq Centres. He emphasized enhancing the quality of investigations and ensuring fair treatment to prevent injustice and protect innocent individuals from wrongful accusations.
The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, CTO Lahore Ammar Ahmar, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch., SSP (Operations) Tasawar Iqbal, Divisional SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and investigation in-charges.
Recent Stories
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Police, Child Protection Bureau to cooperate for protection of children5 minutes ago
-
Ulema role commended for establishing inter-religious harmony5 minutes ago
-
NA body proposes to elevate nation’s healthcare system25 minutes ago
-
Matric exams result on July 9 in Punjab25 minutes ago
-
Respect to people in service delivery carried paramount importance: Gen (r) Mumtaz Gul25 minutes ago
-
PPP reaffirms commitment to democracy, rights of people25 minutes ago
-
Electricity system in Pakistan is rusty: Awais Laghari25 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to improves Quaid-e-Azam Public Library: DC Ziarat45 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC asks Adiala jail to ensure PTI founder attendance through video-link45 minutes ago
-
CM Murad orders strengthening provisional narcotics wing to control drug menace45 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds open court45 minutes ago
-
SABS to organize int'l arts symposium in August45 minutes ago