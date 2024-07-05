Open Menu

CCPO Lahore Stresses Better Coordination In Police Department

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM

CCPO Lahore stresses better coordination in police department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh here on Friday to review the key performance indicators (KPIs), introduced by the CM Punjab to gauge the performance of the Police Department.

He emphasised the importance of transparency and zero tolerance towards corruption among police officers, urging them to keep their doors open for public inquiries. He reiterated the CM's directives to showcase exemplary performance, instructing supervisory officers to conduct field visits regularly to monitor the implementation of Special Investigation Police Stations (SIPS) protocols.

The CCPO Lahore stressed the need for seamless coordination among all wings of the police department and timely actions against criminal gangs. He emphasized conducting search operations rigorously to maintain public order and instructed stringent measures against professional criminals in remote areas.

Addressing issues such as aerial firing and kite flying in Lahore, he underscored the need for strict enforcement measures. The CCPO directed immediate resolution of complaints from the general public, particularly women and children, received through Tahafuz Marakaz and Meesaq Centres. He emphasized enhancing the quality of investigations and ensuring fair treatment to prevent injustice and protect innocent individuals from wrongful accusations.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, CTO Lahore Ammar Ahmar, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch., SSP (Operations) Tasawar Iqbal, Divisional SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and investigation in-charges.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Corruption Resolution Police Punjab Circle Criminals Women All From

Recent Stories

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

3 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

5 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

5 hours ago
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

19 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan