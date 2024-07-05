CCPO Lahore stresses better coordination in police department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh here on Friday to review the key performance indicators (KPIs), introduced by the CM Punjab to gauge the performance of the Police Department.

He emphasised the importance of transparency and zero tolerance towards corruption among police officers, urging them to keep their doors open for public inquiries. He reiterated the CM's directives to showcase exemplary performance, instructing supervisory officers to conduct field visits regularly to monitor the implementation of Special Investigation Police Stations (SIPS) protocols.

The CCPO Lahore stressed the need for seamless coordination among all wings of the police department and timely actions against criminal gangs. He emphasized conducting search operations rigorously to maintain public order and instructed stringent measures against professional criminals in remote areas.

Addressing issues such as aerial firing and kite flying in Lahore, he underscored the need for strict enforcement measures. The CCPO directed immediate resolution of complaints from the general public, particularly women and children, received through Tahafuz Marakaz and Meesaq Centres. He emphasized enhancing the quality of investigations and ensuring fair treatment to prevent injustice and protect innocent individuals from wrongful accusations.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, CTO Lahore Ammar Ahmar, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch., SSP (Operations) Tasawar Iqbal, Divisional SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and investigation in-charges.