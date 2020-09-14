UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh Apologizes From The Public

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 01:43 PM

CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh apologizes from the public

Lahore Police Chief Umar Sheikh says he is tendering apology from the core of his heart over his statement about Lahore Motorway gang rape incident.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2020) Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh apologized from the citizens over his irresponsible statement about Lahore Motorway’s gang rape.

“I’m sorry if anyone is hurt by his statement,” the CCPO said, pointing out that he did not mean to hurt anyone.

This is for the first time that he properly did apology over his statement regarding the gang rape incident.

He also appeared before the Lahore High Court after an application was moved against him that he approach and statement badly damaged the matter of gang-rape.

“I’m apologizing from the core of my heart,” said the Lahore police chief. At this, the journalists asked him that why he was apologizing now to which he replied that now it was from core of his heart.

“I did possible effort and now the culprits have also been arrested,” the CCPO Lahore said, while arguing on his performance.

“Why didn’t she chose GT road instead of deserted Motorway?,” the CCPO had said after the woman was gang-raped on Lahore Motorway.

“Why didn’t she check fuel tank before departure?,” he had further said when he was asked about the role of police. His statements triggered debate on social media, raising serious questions about his competency.

Ironically, the PTI ministers came forward to defend Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh over his statement about Lahore Motorway gang-rape incident.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Motorway Social Media Road Tank Women From

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry participates in G20’s Fifth Exc ..

14 minutes ago

ADNOC successfully completes US$1 billion institut ..

14 minutes ago

Theater Wallay offers "Theater Games" on every Fri ..

18 minutes ago

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in US' Louisiana Ami ..

18 minutes ago

UK reserves up to 190 mn vaccine doses from Valnev ..

18 minutes ago

Imran Khan absent as implications of gang-rape mak ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.