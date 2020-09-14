CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh apologizes from the public

(@fidahassanain)

Lahore Police Chief Umar Sheikh says he is tendering apology from the core of his heart over his statement about Lahore Motorway gang rape incident.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh apologized from the citizens over his irresponsible statement about Lahore Motorway's gang rape.

“I’m sorry if anyone is hurt by his statement,” the CCPO said, pointing out that he did not mean to hurt anyone.

This is for the first time that he properly did apology over his statement regarding the gang rape incident.

He also appeared before the Lahore High Court after an application was moved against him that he approach and statement badly damaged the matter of gang-rape.

“I’m apologizing from the core of my heart,” said the Lahore police chief. At this, the journalists asked him that why he was apologizing now to which he replied that now it was from core of his heart.

“I did possible effort and now the culprits have also been arrested,” the CCPO Lahore said, while arguing on his performance.

“Why didn’t she chose GT road instead of deserted Motorway?,” the CCPO had said after the woman was gang-raped on Lahore Motorway.

“Why didn’t she check fuel tank before departure?,” he had further said when he was asked about the role of police. His statements triggered debate on social media, raising serious questions about his competency.

Ironically, the PTI ministers came forward to defend Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh over his statement about Lahore Motorway gang-rape incident.