CCPO Lahore Visit Data Darbar To Review Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday visited Data Darbar during the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh to review the security arrangements.

He inspected the security arrangements during his visit. DIG Operations Faisal Kamran and other senior officers briefed him about security measure being taken for the safety and protection of the citizens.

The CCPO checked the entry mechanism at the Darbar and instructed the police officers on duty to remain alert. He emphasized that comprehensive measures are being taken to ensure peace during the Urs and assured that visitors from across the country are being provided with robust security.

He directed the Elite Force, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Teams to maintain effective patrolling on the adjoining roads.

He highlighted that the police, administration and law enforcement agencies are working around the clock and female police officials have also been deployed for women pilgrims security checks.

The CCPO mentioned that continuous monitoring of the Darbar is being conducted with the help of CCTV cameras. He urged Lahore Police to work as a team with the district administration, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and other relevant institutions to ensure foolproof security measure through intelligence-based operations.

The CCPO directed to provide excellent parking arrangements and ensure smooth traffic flow during the Urs celebrations. He directed police personnel to treat visitors with courtesy. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police during security checks.

