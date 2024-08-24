CCPO Lahore Visit Data Darbar To Review Security Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday visited Data Darbar during the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh to review the security arrangements.
He inspected the security arrangements during his visit. DIG Operations Faisal Kamran and other senior officers briefed him about security measure being taken for the safety and protection of the citizens.
The CCPO checked the entry mechanism at the Darbar and instructed the police officers on duty to remain alert. He emphasized that comprehensive measures are being taken to ensure peace during the Urs and assured that visitors from across the country are being provided with robust security.
He directed the Elite Force, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Teams to maintain effective patrolling on the adjoining roads.
He highlighted that the police, administration and law enforcement agencies are working around the clock and female police officials have also been deployed for women pilgrims security checks.
The CCPO mentioned that continuous monitoring of the Darbar is being conducted with the help of CCTV cameras. He urged Lahore Police to work as a team with the district administration, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and other relevant institutions to ensure foolproof security measure through intelligence-based operations.
The CCPO directed to provide excellent parking arrangements and ensure smooth traffic flow during the Urs celebrations. He directed police personnel to treat visitors with courtesy. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police during security checks.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum procession concludes peacefully in ICT13 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of Chehlum processions23 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die1 hour ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident3 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine3 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system3 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather3 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure4 hours ago