CCPO Lahore visited Sundas Foundation Headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Saturday visited Sundas Foundation Headquarters Shadman and inspected the process of blood transfusion and medical treatment being given to Thalassemia and Hemophilia affected children.

A contingent of Lahore police presented guard of honor to the Thallasemia affected children and the same were entertained with ride of Dolphin Squad and Traffic police heavy bikes.

CCPO Lahore Police met with the children under blood transfusion, asked after their health and presented them gifts.

He spent time with these children and their parents and got information about the medical facilities being provided to the Thallasaemia affected children by the Foundation.

He lauded the act of kindness by the Lahore police personnel who donated their blood for the children.

More than 60 Jawans of Lahore police including Dolphin Squad and Traffic donated their blood on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, CCPO Lahore said that the Thallasaemia affected children were not actually patients rather relevantly less healthy children with some deficiency of blood. Helping these children with donations of blood was national obligation for every member of society.

"I salute the volunteers who donate their blood for this noble cause," he added.

The 30 thousands force of Lahore police was all the time available for service to these children, he commented. The Lahore police was fully aware of their social responsibilities as a part of the community as well as ensuring safety of life and property of the people, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said.

He said that Lahore police officers and officials would continue to play their leading role to serve humanity and organizations such as Sundas Foundation for providing blood to children suffering from Thalassemia.

In continuation of the same glorious tradition of Lahore police, blood donation camps would be set up from time to time and blood donations would be made a regular feature for children suffering from Thalassemia, Hemophilia and other blood diseases..

Director Sundas Foundation (retd) Air Vice Marshall Aftab Hussain, renowned scholar Suhail Warriach, artist Khalid Abbas Dar, President Foundation Muhammad Yaseen Khan also addressed on this occasion.

CCPO Lahore, DIGs and other senior officers of Lahore Police were presented souvenirs on this occasion.