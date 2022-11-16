CCPO Lahore visits Jilani Park

Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited Jilani Park to review security arrangements made for the winter festival, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited Jilani Park to review security arrangements made for the winter festival, here on Wednesday.

The CCPO Lahore directed the police officers and officials to remain high alert during the festival.

Ghulam mahmood dogar said that the Lahore police will provide full security to the families and citizens in Jilani Park during the festival. He said that strict and immediate action will be taken against the harassment of women coming to the park.

Talking to the media, he said that the provincial capital Lahore is not only the heart of Punjab, but also of all Pakistan.

Ghulam Mahmood dogar said that the authorities concerned deserve congratulation on organizing the beautiful and colorful event of family winter festival for the people.