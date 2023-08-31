CCPO Lahore visits PS South Cantt

Open Menu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Wednesday late night visited South Cantt Police Station and expressed his displeasure over inadequate cleanliness and poor lighting arrangements.

He carefully assessed the front desk operations and scrutinized the progress made on citizens' applications. He engaged with individuals under custody at the lock-up.

He conducted a thorough inspection of the SHO Office, Investigation Office, and various other departments within the station.

Speaking on the occasion, the CCPO Lahore remarked that efforts were underway to enhance the fundamental facilities at the front desk, including the implementation of improved sanitation measures across all police stations.

He emphasized Lahore Police's steadfast commitment to providing enhanced facilitieswithin the stations and providing a more positive and conducive police station culture.

