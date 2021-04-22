CCPO Lahore visits residence of injured DSP Ichra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday visited the residence of injured DSP Ichra Circle Suhail Raza Kazmi.

The CCPO presented DSP Suhail Kazmi a bouquet and prayed for his early recovery.

He lauded the services of the DSP and said morale of policemen was very high as they served the community with great zeal and passion and remained steadfast in very different situationfor the safety of public.

DSP Islampura Circle Soba Khan, DSP Rehan Jamal, SHOs and others were also present.