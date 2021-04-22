UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO Lahore Visits Residence Of Injured DSP Ichra

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

CCPO Lahore visits residence of injured DSP Ichra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday visited the residence of injured DSP Ichra Circle Suhail Raza Kazmi.

The CCPO presented DSP Suhail Kazmi a bouquet and prayed for his early recovery.

He lauded the services of the DSP and said morale of policemen was very high as they served the community with great zeal and passion and remained steadfast in very different situationfor the safety of public.

DSP Islampura Circle Soba Khan, DSP Rehan Jamal, SHOs and others were also present.

Related Topics

Injured Police Circle

Recent Stories

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

6 minutes ago

FM pays respects at shrine of Imam Ali Raza (A.S) ..

27 seconds ago

EU looks to sue AstraZeneca over delivery shortfal ..

29 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

30 seconds ago

EU Members Agree on Technical Specifications for F ..

31 seconds ago

4 dead, 803 injured in road accidents across Punja ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.