LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Complaint Cell established at the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) is dedicated to addressing public concerns.

This year, the cell received a total of 10,770 applications, of which 10,136 have been resolved, while legal action is ongoing for the remaining 634.

This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issued on Wednesday. He added that out of 144 applications received via the Chief Minister's portal, 137 have been resolved, with seven still in progress. The CCPO office has processed 5,779 out of 6,074 applications submitted in person, while action is being taken on 295 cases. Additionally, 4,551 applications received by mail have seen 4,219 resolved, with 332 still under review.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the importance of the Complaint Cell in swiftly addressing issues related to the police department. He asserted that delivering justice is a fundamental right of every citizen, and efforts are being made to restore this right. The Complaint Cell prioritizes concerns from senior citizens, persons with disabilities and women.

The CCPO urged police officers to adopt an open-door policy, keeping their offices accessible to the public. He reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring timely justice for citizens, stating that police work should be viewed not merely as a job but as a lifestyle dedicated to public service.