UrduPoint.com

CCPO Lahore's Plea Challenges His Suspension Dismissed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2022 | 02:17 PM

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir observes that the case is outside the court's preview.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2022) The Lahore High Court on Tuesday turned down Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar petition challenging his suspension.

The court held that it did not have the authority to hear the case.

As the hearing commenced, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir questioned whether the high court has the right to hear suspension order.

However, Doagr’s counsel contended that his client was targeted as he had launched legal action against a Federal minister.

He argued that protecting a civil servant’s right in matters involving two governments is important.

But the court once again asked the counsel that the matter fell under the Supreme Court’s purview and asked how the high court could hear the case.

On it, the lawyer told the judge that the court could review the case.

On this, the federal government’s lawyer said that the suspension orders were issued after CCPO Dogar did not report to the federal government within three days.

“Is there a reason written in the suspension order,” asked the petitioner’s lawyer.

Justice Shabbir then intervened and observed that the court’s objection was how the high court had the authority to hear the case. The judge observed that the case was outside the court’s purview and disposed the case as the plea was inadmissible.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Police Government Court

Recent Stories

realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

43 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

44 minutes ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence expe ..

Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence experience with Dubai Culture

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs fully prepared to support Qatar Word ..

Dubai Customs fully prepared to support Qatar Word Cup 2022 fans

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen t ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen their multidimensional partners ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.