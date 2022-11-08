(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir observes that the case is outside the court's preview.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2022) The Lahore High Court on Tuesday turned down Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar petition challenging his suspension.

The court held that it did not have the authority to hear the case.

As the hearing commenced, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir questioned whether the high court has the right to hear suspension order.

However, Doagr’s counsel contended that his client was targeted as he had launched legal action against a Federal minister.

He argued that protecting a civil servant’s right in matters involving two governments is important.

But the court once again asked the counsel that the matter fell under the Supreme Court’s purview and asked how the high court could hear the case.

On it, the lawyer told the judge that the court could review the case.

On this, the federal government’s lawyer said that the suspension orders were issued after CCPO Dogar did not report to the federal government within three days.

“Is there a reason written in the suspension order,” asked the petitioner’s lawyer.

Justice Shabbir then intervened and observed that the court’s objection was how the high court had the authority to hear the case. The judge observed that the case was outside the court’s purview and disposed the case as the plea was inadmissible.