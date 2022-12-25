UrduPoint.com

CCPO Lauded Performance Of Lahore Police On Eve Of Christmas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has lauded the performance of Lahore Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the eves of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas. He has acknowledged the efforts of all wings of Lahore Police including Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit for devising best strategy and plan of action to stop anti social elements from disturbing peace of the citizens and maintaining law and order situation in the city. More than 6000 police officers and officials were deputed on security duty on this occasion.

The CCPO Lahore had directed DIG and SSP Operations along with all divisional SPs to remain in field and ensure implementation on the devised security plan under their own supervision. Accordingly, stringent security arrangements were made on the eves of Quaid's Day and Christmas. Special contingents of Dolphin Squad and PRU were deployed on Churches, parks, Christmas Bazars, important public places of the city whom ensured continuous and effective patrolling. Due to the stringent security arrangements of Lahore Police no untoward incident occurred in the city and law and situation remained in control.

