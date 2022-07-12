UrduPoint.com

CCPO Lauds Cops Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday lauded the performance of officers and officials for maintenance of peace in the city and providing foolproof security to citizens on Eidul Adha days.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection of people, as security of the city was beefed up and effective patrolling was made around important and sensitive places in order to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.

The CCPO visited different areas of the city to review law and order as well as security arrangements.

It may be mentioned here that CCPO spent Eid with his force and met police officers and officials deputed on roads, road junctions and important places of the city.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana, boosted the morale of his jawans performing duties awayfrom their beloved family members for the sake of security of citizens on Eid.

More Stories From Pakistan

