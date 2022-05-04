CCPO lauds performance of policemen on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana lauded the performance of officials for maintenance of peace in the city and providing foolproof security to people on Eidul Fitr.

He said policemen had performed their duties with a dedication and commitment to ensure protection of the masses as security of the city was beefed up and effective patrolling was made to avoid any untoward incident.

More than 8,000 officials were deputed in the city, including masajid and Imambargahs. Vehicles and peoplewere thoroughly checked at check posts at exit and entry points of the city.