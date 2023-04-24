CCPO lauds police performance on Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana lauded the performance of officials for maintenance of peace in the city and providing fool proof security to the citizens on Eid.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said, the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment to ensure protection of people as security of the city was beefed up and effective patrolling was made to avoid any untoward incident.

"More than eight thousands police officers and officials were deputed in the city at Masajids, Imambargahs and other sensitive places in the provincial metropolis. More than 400 teams ofDolphins squad and Police Response Unit did effective patrolling in the city. Vehicles and personswere thoroughly checked at e-police check posts at exit and entry points of the city", he added.