CCPO lauds traffic police role in facilitating citizen on roads

The newly appointed Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan Saturday lauded services of traffic police personnel to maintain smooth flow of traffic, facilitating people in the provincial metropolitan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan Saturday lauded services of traffic police personnel to maintain smooth flow of traffic, facilitating people in the provincial metropolitan.

He expressed these views while chairing an introductory meeting with traffic police at Police Lines here. Chief Traffic Police Abbass Majeed Marwat accompanied by SP Headquarters Iftikhar Ali, SP City Traffic Abdul Salam, SP Cantt Traffic Amanullah and Director IT Muhammad Ashfaq were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat gave a detailed briefing on steps being taken by his team for improving traffic system in the city. He said that chalking of zebra crossings on various highways, awareness about traffic rules through education teams, visitor's guidance via FM radio and social media campaigns for addressing grievances were among major milestones achieved by traffic police.

He further said that with the launch of e-challan and e-patrolling systems, revolutionary changes in the performance of staff have been witnessed.

Chief Capital Police Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan expressed satisfaction over performance of traffic police and directed for establishing friendly coordination among people. He said that protection of lives and properties of the masses were main responsibilities of police department and no stone would be left unturned for providing fool proof security to masses at all costs.