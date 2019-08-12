CCPO lays wreath at police martyrs memorial

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Capital City Police (CCPO) Kareem Khan Monday offered Eidul Azha prayer here at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line and laid a wreath at the memorial of police martyrs.

SSP Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi, SSP Investigation Jehanzeb Khan Barki and Commandant Campus Waseem Khali and other high police officials were also present on the occasion.

The CCPO exchanged Eid greetings with the policemen and distributed sweets among them.

Later, he also visited check posts in far-flung areas of Tapo, Frontier Road Blockade, Jahazoono Ground, Nari Khwar and Danda Pact Phase-VI. He distributed sweets among the staff deputed there.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO Kareem Khan said the purpose of his visit to far-flung check posts was to encourage the staff, who were performing duty on Eid day. Their presence at the check posts helped the common people to celebrate Eid in peaceful environment, he added.