CCPO Leads Flag March, Reviews Implementation Of SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:00 AM

CCPO leads flag march, reviews implementation of SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The capital city police, continuously on 16th day, held flag march in different areas of the provincial capital to monitor law and order and implementation of Corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman led the flag march. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior police officers also participated in the flag march. Contingents of different operational units of police including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, Traffic Police and Police Response unit were part of the flag march.

The march passed through different roads and markets of the city including Mall Road, Hall Road, Canal Road, Dharampura, Saddar, Joray Pull, Chungi, Ring Road, Baidian Road, Bhatta Chowk and other areas of the city.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the purpose of the flag march and other security arrangements was to create awareness among citizens to follow Corona SOPs for the safety of their own life.

It was matter of satisfaction that most of the citizens started wearing masks in response to continuous awareness campaign of police, he added.

