CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has listened to the appeals of 1,715 police officers and officials personally in his orderly room (ORs) during last two and a half months this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has listened to the appeals of 1,715 police officers and officials personally in his orderly room (ORs) during last two and a half months this year.

Apart from operations, investigation and security wings, police officers and officials posted in various units of Lahore police including City Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Anti-Rite Force appeared before CCPO for appeals to consider and redress their departmental issues.

Those who appeared for personal hearing in the orderly room included the officers and officials who were either dismissed, suspended from service or having fines and other punishments.

During the orderly rooms, Bilal Siddique Kamyana waived off the punishments of 1,432 employees who were convicted for minor negligences, while issued orders to immediately reinstate 118 dismissed employees in service.

The CCPO rejected the appeals of 106 convicted employees as the charges against them were proved to be true.

Similarly, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana listened to the appeals of 36 executive cadre police employees and filed show-cause notices of 18 police officers of the executive cadre on satisfactory answers, whereas six employees were given different punishments on being found guilty.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana reinstated 10 suspended officers of the executive cadre as well.

On the show cause notices of two officers, Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued censure to them to be careful in the future.

He said that the welfare of police officers and personnel was among his top priorities.

He said that police officers and personnel should appear in the orderly room or come to his office directly instead of searching undue 'Safarish' for the solution of their personal problems as their legitimate problems would be resolved on a priority basis, however, elements involved in abuse of authority, criminal activities, violation of code of conduct do not deserve any exemption.