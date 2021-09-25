CCPO listens to citizens' complaints

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar listened to the complaints and grievances of the citizens in an Open Court here at Police Station Kahna of Model Town Division, on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar listened to the complaints and grievances of the citizens in an Open Court here at Police Station Kahna of Model Town Division, on Saturday.

DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhary, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal,SP Model Town Sayed Aziz, ASP Kahna circle Shoaib Mamon, all SDPOs, SHOs, Incharge Investigations, citizens and complainants were also present.

The complainants raised various issues and the CCPO Lahore directed the concerned police officers for immediate redress of their grievances accordingly.

On this occasion, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the purpose of open court at remote area of Kahna was to provide access of complainants and citizens to the senior police officers at their door steps for redress of their grievances and provision of relief.

He warned the land grabbers, possessing the lands and properties of innocent citizens, as well as goons involved in sexual harassment and violence against women to either mend their ways immediately or leave the city otherwise they would be dealt with iron hands and put into jails.

He directed the police officers not to delay in registration of cases in crimes against persons and properties and ensure investigation of cases on merit so that the criminals could be convicted by courts according to their deeds.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar further directed to deal the complainants and visitors at police stations in polite manner. CCPO Lahore promised with the citizens that Lahore Police would not let any land grabbers or rogues to occupy the property and land of citizens and stay in the city. Land Mafia and goons have to either leave the city or spend their life as peace loving citizens.

Without law enforcement agencies including police it was impossible to sustain peace in a society. He highlighted advantages of Open Courts as these provide opportunities for all stake-holders particularly police and citizens to come closers and also give police a chance to understand overall crime trend and problems of the specific localities.

All the senior officers of Lahore SSPs were holding open courts on regular basis in different areas of the city to directly listen to the complaints of citizens at their doorsteps, he maintained.

Dogar said citizens were the eyes and ears of police to identify various voices, reform and betterment of society. He was of the view that the sole responsibility of police force was to provide timely support to the citizens according to law facing and every police officer and official should provide legal support to the humanity with the spirit to render best possible services and ensure safety of life and property of the citizens.

CCPO Lahore also visited Pando Street islam Pura to check the security arrangements of mourning procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhary, SP City Rizwan Tariq and other senior police officers accompanied him. CCPO Lahore met with the community leaders, license holders and administration of mourning processions and majalis. He directed concerned police officers to ensure fool proof security arrangements at all the sacred programmes of Chehlum. He also visited shrine of famous saint Hazrat Ali Hajveri (Data Sahib) for inspection of security arrangements of three-day Urs celebrations and directed police officers to ensure strict security.