CCPO Listens To People's Complaints In Open Court

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday held an open court at police station Green Town Sadar Division and listened to the complaints and grievances of the people

SP Operations Sadar Division Asif Ameen, SP Investigation Hamza Aman Ullah, ASP Raiwind Circle Haseeb Mamon, all SDPOs, SHOs, incharge investigations, citizens and complainants were present in the open court.

The complainants raised various issues and the CCPO Lahore on the spot, directed the concerned police officers for immediate redress of their grievances.

While talking with the people, CCPO said the purpose of open court at remote area of Sadar was to provide access of complainants and citizens to the senior police officers at their door steps for redress of their grievances and provision of relief.

Dogar advised the people to refrain from lodging false and exaggerated complaints against their opponents in the open courts as this act of them choke the system of provision of justice to the actual aggrieved citizens.

He again warned the land grabbers mafia possessing the lands and properties of innocent citizens as well as goons to either mend their ways immediately or leave the city otherwise they would be dealt with iron hands and put into jails. He directed the police officers not to delay in registration of cases in crimes against persons and properties and ensure investigation of cases on merit so that the criminals could be convicted by courts according to their deeds.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed to deal the complainants and visitors at police stations in polite manner with complete respect.

The CCPO promised with the citizens that Lahore police would not let any land grabbers or Badmash mafia occupy the property and land of citizens and stay in the city.

All the senior officers were holding open courts on regular basis in different areas of the city to directly listen to the complaints of citizens at their doorsteps, he said and added that the sole responsibility of police force was to provide timely support to the citizens according to law.

