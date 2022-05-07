UrduPoint.com

CCPO Meets Dist Peace Committee Members

The members of Central Executive District Peace Committee met with CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The members of Central Executive District Peace Committee met with CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday.

Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash, Syed Ali Mehdi, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshband, Hafiz Asad Obaid, Hafiz Babar Farooq Rahimi, Hafiz Mumtaz Hussain, Uzair-ur-Rehman, Hafiz Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar, Mufti Imran Ahmed, Sardar Tahir Dogar and others were among those who called on him. SSP Admin Atif Nazir, DSP Kashif Dogar, In-charge DIB Inspector Rizwan were also present on the occasion.

CCPO said Central Executive and Divisional Peace Committees have a key role in maintenance of law and order and peace in society. He said that he would personally visit the mosques and imambargahs and hold meetings with the members of the peace committees.

The CCPO said that no compromise could be made on security of mosques, imambargahs and religious institutions.

He said, "For everlasting peace, we must unite our ranks and thwart the nefarious intentions of the enemy." Lahore Police Chief appreciated the role played by the scholars of all schools of thought and Ulema in establishing and promoting peace, brotherhood and tolerance among different sects.

Bilal Kamiana stressed upon the need to further activate the role of Central Executive and Divisional Peace Committees and said that their members should provide guidance to Lahore Police for identification, elimination of crime and reform of society. The religious scholars and members committee should point out social evils including drugs, gambling, brothel houses and other crimes as Lahore police would take immediate action, the CCPO Lahore concluded.

The members of the Central Executive Committee on Peace appreciated the efforts of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana in curbing crime and assured their full cooperation.

