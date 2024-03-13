CCPO Meets Police Players Winning Medals In Championship 2024
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on Wednesday met with the police players who won medals in the 20th Men's National Classic Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship 2024.
Head Constable Majid Hussain and constable Muhammad Rizwan secured gold medals, while Head Constable Mahmood, constable Shakil Khalid, and constable Zubair Mansoor won silver medals. CCPO announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the gold and silver medalists.
Bilal Kamyana, addressing the ceremony, praised the excellent performance of Lahore police players in the 20th Men's National Classic Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship.
He stated, "Players of the police department are our valuable assets, and Lahore police will continue the series of encouraging the morale of its sports players." He expressed the commitment to provide all available resources to the police players for their participation in sports and remarked that the victories of Lahore police players have added to the dignity of the police department.
Bilal Kamyana highlighted that the police department is promoting a sports culture and emphasized the importance of promoting sports for the establishment of a healthy society, as sports activities enhance physical fitness and social tolerance in society.
