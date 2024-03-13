Open Menu

CCPO Meets Police Players Winning Medals In Championship 2024

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM

CCPO meets police players winning medals in Championship 2024

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on Wednesday met with the police players who won medals in the 20th Men's National Classic Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on Wednesday met with the police players who won medals in the 20th Men's National Classic Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship 2024.

Head Constable Majid Hussain and constable Muhammad Rizwan secured gold medals, while Head Constable Mahmood, constable Shakil Khalid, and constable Zubair Mansoor won silver medals. CCPO announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the gold and silver medalists.

Bilal Kamyana, addressing the ceremony, praised the excellent performance of Lahore police players in the 20th Men's National Classic Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship.

He stated, "Players of the police department are our valuable assets, and Lahore police will continue the series of encouraging the morale of its sports players." He expressed the commitment to provide all available resources to the police players for their participation in sports and remarked that the victories of Lahore police players have added to the dignity of the police department.

Bilal Kamyana highlighted that the police department is promoting a sports culture and emphasized the importance of promoting sports for the establishment of a healthy society, as sports activities enhance physical fitness and social tolerance in society.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Sports Gold Silver All

Recent Stories

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate d ..

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan adv ..

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocates for inclusive e-bike sc ..

4 minutes ago
 AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird p ..

AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed

4 minutes ago
 Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firi ..

Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firing

4 minutes ago
 Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sa ..

Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sales growth

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of ..

Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons

10 minutes ago
LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of cons ..

LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints

10 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qure ..

IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi

10 minutes ago
 Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines durin ..

Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit

10 minutes ago
 No compromise on implementation of price control m ..

No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to march toward shared development ..

Pakistan, China to march toward shared development, prosperity: PM

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'd ..

Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan