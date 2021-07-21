UrduPoint.com
CCPO Observes Eid Ul Azha, Remembers Martyred Jawans

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Capital City Police (CCPO) Abass Ahsan here Wednesday observed Eid ul Azha by offering Eid prayer at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line and exchanged greetings with staff members.

SSP Operations, Yasir Afridi, SSP Investigations, Shahzada Kokab Farooq, Chief Traffic Officer, Abass Majeed Marwat and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

CCPO met with police jawans in the Police Lines in personal and had lunch with them. Earlier, he laid a wreath on Yaadgar-e-Shuhada of police and offered fathea for martyred policemen.

Speaking on the occasion, he paid rich tributes to the precious sacrifices of the police force saying that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was brave and committed force and have written the golden history of police with their blood.

Abbass Ahsan said that the history of KP Police, particularly Peshawar police, was full of sacrifices and police personnel from constable to the rank of Additional IGP have rendered supreme sacrifices of their precious lives added that the whole country was indebted to these sacrifices.

