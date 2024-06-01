CCPO Office Celebrates Promotion Of Police Personnel
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) On the directives of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the promotion process for police employees meeting merit and seniority criteria continues uninterrupted.
A ceremony was held at the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Saturday to badge police officers promoted from the rank of constable to head constable. SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir pinned the promotion rank badges on the newly promoted officers. The promoted head constables include Junaid-ul-Haq, Umair Kibria, Azeem, Waqas, Naeem, Muhammad Mubashir, Waqas, and Shoaib.
The CCPO Lahore congratulated the newly promoted officers on their promotion. He stated that the promotion process across all ranks of Lahore police wings was ongoing based on merit and seniority. He urged the promoted personnel to perform their duties with a spirit of public service.
The newly promoted police officers reaffirmed their commitment to ensure the service and protection of citizens.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit
Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Week-long anti-polio drive begins4 minutes ago
-
District admin establishes checkpoints to prevent diseases during animal transportation before Eid A ..4 minutes ago
-
Video link courts facility inaugurated in Abbottabad Jail14 minutes ago
-
Federal minister calls for minority judges in higher judiciary14 minutes ago
-
Govt to set up ECE centers in existing primary school; 100 classrooms to enhance childhood education ..24 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik emphasises devotion, effective communication for Hajj welfare staff to enhance pilgri ..24 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects repair work on Kohat Grid Station24 minutes ago
-
60,000 women die of breast cancer in country: Dr Ejaz Masood34 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers acknowledge media's role in health policy awareness44 minutes ago
-
Concern over increase in forest fire incidents54 minutes ago
-
Several new schemes approved for developing tourism in Chitral54 minutes ago
-
25 arrested, 33 cases registered over hoarding, profiteering54 minutes ago