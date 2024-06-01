CCPO office celebrates promotion of police personnel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) On the directives of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the promotion process for police employees meeting merit and seniority criteria continues uninterrupted.

A ceremony was held at the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Saturday to badge police officers promoted from the rank of constable to head constable. SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir pinned the promotion rank badges on the newly promoted officers. The promoted head constables include Junaid-ul-Haq, Umair Kibria, Azeem, Waqas, Naeem, Muhammad Mubashir, Waqas, and Shoaib.

The CCPO Lahore congratulated the newly promoted officers on their promotion. He stated that the promotion process across all ranks of Lahore police wings was ongoing based on merit and seniority. He urged the promoted personnel to perform their duties with a spirit of public service.

The newly promoted police officers reaffirmed their commitment to ensure the service and protection of citizens.