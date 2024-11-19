CCPO Office Complaint Cell Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:19 PM
A total of 11,920 applications were received by CCPO Complaint Cell this year, out of which 11,480 have been resolved, while legal action is underway on the remaining 440 cases
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A total of 11,920 applications were received by CCPO Complaint Cell this year, out of which 11,480 have been resolved, while legal action is underway on the remaining 440 cases.
According to a statement issued by the spokesman for Lahore Police, 159 applications were received via the Chief Minister's Portal with 155 of them being addressed and the remaining four are under process. Additionally, 6,557 individuals visited the CCPO Office in person, of which 6,364 applications have been resolved and 193 are still being processed. Regarding the 5,203 applications received by post, 4,960 have been dealt with and 243 are under review. The overall resolution rate of complaints related to police department at the CCPO Office stands at 96%.
CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised that the Complaint Cell at the CCPO Office is working continuously to address public concerns.
He said that the department is resolving issues related to police matters without delay through this service added that the issues of elderly citizens, differently-abled persons and women are given top priority. He appreciated police department's people-friendly initiatives which are providing relief to the citizens.
The CCPO further said that traditional culture of police stations has been transformed into public service centres. He instructed police officers to adopt an open-door policy for providing immediate justice to petitioners and to treat the citizens with respect. Bilal reiterated that providing timely justice and supporting the oppressed is a key responsibility of the Lahore Police.
Recent Stories
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi
LDA reclaims 55 plots
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs
43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million
Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspiring Fans at SIBF 2024
Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and ..
Four held for kite-flying
Reception held for Iqbal Conference delegates
LCCI for international events to spur economic growth
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani review ..
COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'marching orders'
Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan during CoP29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi16 minutes ago
-
LDA reclaims 55 plots16 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs3 minutes ago
-
Four held for kite-flying3 minutes ago
-
Reception held for Iqbal Conference delegates3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews progress on CM's i ..25 minutes ago
-
Campuses to open tomorrow in Punjab52 minutes ago
-
CM launches dialysis program52 minutes ago
-
Technology simplifies life but presents challenges to ensuring children’s safety: Murad Shah52 minutes ago
-
City Police accelerates crackdown against criminals52 minutes ago
-
Police launch search after excise inspector goes missing1 hour ago
-
Safe City project accelerated to step up public safety1 hour ago