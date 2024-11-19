CCPO office complaint cell performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A total of 11,920 applications were received by CCPO Complaint Cell this year, out of which 11,480 have been resolved, while legal action is underway on the remaining 440 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A total of 11,920 applications were received by CCPO Complaint Cell this year, out of which 11,480 have been resolved, while legal action is underway on the remaining 440 cases.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman for Lahore Police, 159 applications were received via the Chief Minister's Portal with 155 of them being addressed and the remaining four are under process. Additionally, 6,557 individuals visited the CCPO Office in person, of which 6,364 applications have been resolved and 193 are still being processed. Regarding the 5,203 applications received by post, 4,960 have been dealt with and 243 are under review. The overall resolution rate of complaints related to police department at the CCPO Office stands at 96%.

CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised that the Complaint Cell at the CCPO Office is working continuously to address public concerns.

He said that the department is resolving issues related to police matters without delay through this service added that the issues of elderly citizens, differently-abled persons and women are given top priority. He appreciated police department's people-friendly initiatives which are providing relief to the citizens.

The CCPO further said that traditional culture of police stations has been transformed into public service centres. He instructed police officers to adopt an open-door policy for providing immediate justice to petitioners and to treat the citizens with respect. Bilal reiterated that providing timely justice and supporting the oppressed is a key responsibility of the Lahore Police.