CCPO opens Qila Gujjar Singh PS building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar inaugurated on Thursday a state-of-the-art four storey building of Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Esmael, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SP Operations Civil Lines Awais Shafique, SP Investigation Zain Asim, other senior police officers and staff of PS accompanied Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

Two children of martyrs of Lahore police presented CCPO Lahore with a bouquet. A smart contingent of police personnel presented guard of honour to the CCPO Lahore.