CCPO Orders Action Against Kite, Metallic String Manufactures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office on Saturday to review performance of Model Town and Cantonment Divisions.
Commending the crime control measures in the provincial capital, he announced rewards for best performers.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana stressed continuation of operations against those involved in the manufacturing and sale of kites and metallic strings. He underscored the importance of implementing robust measures to curb kite flying, aerial firing and one-wheeling which pose serious public safety risks. He also highlighted the need to combat narcotics trade, particularly the trafficking of crystal meth (Ice). The CCPO called for strict legal action against narcotics offenders and reinforced the need to secure police station lockups further.
He also instructed a focused crackdown on proclaimed offenders and mandated that hotel owners comply with registering guest details through the Hotel Eye software.
He directed the Investigation Wing to expedite the resolution of pending cases based on merit and eliminate backlogs. He emphasized the importance of enhanced coordination among various wings to ensure efficient and professional execution of duties.
DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Investigation Incharges from the Model Town and Cantt Divisions attended the meeting.
