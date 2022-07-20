UrduPoint.com

CCPO Orders Action Against Motorcycle Thieves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CCPO orders action against motorcycle thieves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the Anti-Vehicle-Lifting Squad (AVLS) on Wednesday to intensify the campaign against motorcycle thieves.

He was chairing a meeting to review performance of AVLS at Capital City Police Headquarters.

SP AVLS Aftab Phularwan, all divisional in-charges anti-motorcycle and bicycle lifting staff were also present.

The meeting reviewed the theft incidents of motorcycles, cars and other vehicles, and recovery status during the current year. The SP AVLS briefed the CCPO about overall performance of the squad.

