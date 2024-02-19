Open Menu

CCPO Orders Action Against Online Betting

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 05:59 PM

CCPO orders action against online betting

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed to expedite action against online gambling on cricket matches and to tighten the noose around those indulging in online betting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed to expedite action against online gambling on cricket matches and to tighten the noose around those indulging in online betting.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CCPO emphasized that raids should be conducted daily to curb online betting. Utilizing modern technology to combat the curse of betting and keeping a close eye on social media accounts that promote online gambling, in collaboration with line departments is essential to tackle the involvement of anti-social elements in online betting, he concluded.

