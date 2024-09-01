CCPO orders comprehensive security measures for Eid Milad

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting at his office here on Sunday to review overall law and order situation and other important professional matters.

He issued instructions for preparing a coordinated security plan for processions, rallies and gatherings to be held on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the Eid Miladun-Nabi.

The CCPO ordered for formation of a committee under DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar to review the reasons behind acquittal of suspects in drug-related cases. The committee would also include SSP Investigation and SSP Operations as its members. The committee is tasked with examining the reasons for acquittals in cases involving large quantities of seized drugs.

The CCPO emphasised that disciplinary action will be taken against investigating officers or other staff found guilty of negligence, incompetence or wrong intentions. He instructed the enforcement of strict checks on suspicious vehicles at entry and exit points of the city using Safe City Authority's CCTV cameras.

He also mandated action against stolen, tampered and fake number plate vehicles through the e-police app.

He directed divisional SPs to enhance their command and ensure timely completion of case investigations. He emphasized the importance of public service through open court sessions and encouraged SPs and SDPOs to adopt an open-door policy and maintain continuous liaison with the public.

Bilal Kamyana underscored the need for timely resolution of cases related to murder, robbery and kidnapping for ransom. He stated that crimes involving women and children will not be tolerated and will be dealt with severely. He concluded that police work is not just a job but a lifestyle based on public service.

DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (OCU) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab, divisional SPs and other officers attended the meeting.