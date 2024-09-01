CCPO Orders Comprehensive Security Measures For Eid Milad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting at his office here on Sunday to review overall law and order situation and other important professional matters.
He issued instructions for preparing a coordinated security plan for processions, rallies and gatherings to be held on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the Eid Miladun-Nabi.
The CCPO ordered for formation of a committee under DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar to review the reasons behind acquittal of suspects in drug-related cases. The committee would also include SSP Investigation and SSP Operations as its members. The committee is tasked with examining the reasons for acquittals in cases involving large quantities of seized drugs.
The CCPO emphasised that disciplinary action will be taken against investigating officers or other staff found guilty of negligence, incompetence or wrong intentions. He instructed the enforcement of strict checks on suspicious vehicles at entry and exit points of the city using Safe City Authority's CCTV cameras.
He also mandated action against stolen, tampered and fake number plate vehicles through the e-police app.
He directed divisional SPs to enhance their command and ensure timely completion of case investigations. He emphasized the importance of public service through open court sessions and encouraged SPs and SDPOs to adopt an open-door policy and maintain continuous liaison with the public.
Bilal Kamyana underscored the need for timely resolution of cases related to murder, robbery and kidnapping for ransom. He stated that crimes involving women and children will not be tolerated and will be dealt with severely. He concluded that police work is not just a job but a lifestyle based on public service.
DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (OCU) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab, divisional SPs and other officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maulana Fazal Ali elected JUI District Ameer2 minutes ago
-
RIUJ lauds Punjab Govt for taking action against land mafia in Murree2 minutes ago
-
IT parks set to become hubs of innovation, generate job opportunities for youth2 minutes ago
-
800,000 fine imposes on 144 violators over profiteering12 minutes ago
-
'SMI Foundation Day' ceremony to be held on Sept 212 minutes ago
-
CM promises realising low-income people's dream of own house22 minutes ago
-
Motorway police reunite two lost boys with families22 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Syed Saleh observed32 minutes ago
-
Country’s upper parts to receive rain from September 2-332 minutes ago
-
KPRA surpasses target by collecting Rs 7.1 billion in first two month: CM Aide32 minutes ago
-
Four brick-kilns demolished, 18 vehicles seized over pollution42 minutes ago
-
MoFEPT announces designated routes of Pink Bus Service42 minutes ago