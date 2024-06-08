CCPO Orders Comprehensive Security Plan Before Muharram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting to review the performance of police of Model Town, Cantonment and Sadar divisions at his office here on Saturday.
The meeting discussed different matters including developing a comprehensive security plan before Muharram-ul-Haram and maintaining coordination with organizers of processions, Majalis and other stakeholders.
The CCPO Lahore issued orders to implement effective security measures for traders and citizens in cattle markets in connection with Eid-Ul-Azha and to take legal action against illegal cattle markets and sale points. Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that supervisory officers should keep their office doors open for complainants, personally listen to citizen issues and provide immediate justice. He urged officers to focus on community policing adding that the performance of police officers is being specially monitored.
Officers are encouraged to demonstrate excellent performance for the department's prestige, he added.
The CCPO directed divisional SPs to conduct raids on gambling dens, hotels and guest houses involved in unethical activities in order to ensure the rule of law. He also stressed the need to focus on controlling attempted murder and heinous crime incidents. He directed to adopt effective strategies to curb motorcycle theft and robbery incidents.
DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tasawur Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Investigation In-Charges of the Model Town, Cantonment, and Sadar Divisions also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awais Leghari invites Chinese company to setup solar manufacturing plant in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
CM orders action against private security companies over handing over arms to new guards5 minutes ago
-
FESCO shutdown notice5 minutes ago
-
Ample funding for research essential for sustainable cotton growth: Dr Yusuf6 minutes ago
-
Earthquake shakes Swat and surrounding Areas.6 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in children's ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital6 minutes ago
-
Hajj Flight operation from Multan Airport completed6 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara halts traffic police imposing fines on tourists without valid reason6 minutes ago
-
Three killed in firing incidents in KP6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds POWERCHINA contributions in energy sector6 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns attack on Danish Prime Minister6 minutes ago
-
Bohra Community delegation calls on Governor Sindh16 minutes ago