CCPO Orders Comprehensive Security Plan Before Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

CCPO orders comprehensive security plan before Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting to review the performance of police of Model Town, Cantonment and Sadar divisions at his office here on Saturday.

The meeting discussed different matters including developing a comprehensive security plan before Muharram-ul-Haram and maintaining coordination with organizers of processions, Majalis and other stakeholders.

The CCPO Lahore issued orders to implement effective security measures for traders and citizens in cattle markets in connection with Eid-Ul-Azha and to take legal action against illegal cattle markets and sale points. Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that supervisory officers should keep their office doors open for complainants, personally listen to citizen issues and provide immediate justice. He urged officers to focus on community policing adding that the performance of police officers is being specially monitored.

Officers are encouraged to demonstrate excellent performance for the department's prestige, he added.

The CCPO directed divisional SPs to conduct raids on gambling dens, hotels and guest houses involved in unethical activities in order to ensure the rule of law. He also stressed the need to focus on controlling attempted murder and heinous crime incidents. He directed to adopt effective strategies to curb motorcycle theft and robbery incidents.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tasawur Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Investigation In-Charges of the Model Town, Cantonment, and Sadar Divisions also attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan