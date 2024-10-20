Open Menu

CCPO Orders Early Resolution Of Pending Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting of the Investigation Wing at his office here on Sunday to review the progress of cases involving both nominated and unidentified suspects under investigation.

The CCPO Lahore directed the SSP (Investigation) to closely monitor these cases on a daily basis, while instructing SP (Investigation) Cantonment area to expedite the resolution of pending cases. He emphasized that SDPOs must consistently assess the performance of investigating officers to ensure timely and effective case disposal.

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO asserted that no case involving a nominated suspect older than one month, or an unidentified suspect older than three months, should remain unresolved.

He underscored the pivotal role of the Investigation Wing in delivering justice and urged the officers to prioritize providing timely relief to the plaintiffs.

He stressed that justice must be served strictly on merit, without discrimination, and reiterated that no recommendations or external influence would be tolerated in the line of duty. He called on police officers to uphold professionalism, competence, and a commitment to public service as they contribute to building a safer society.

The meeting was attended by SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed and DSPs (Investigation).

