CCPO Orders Foolproof Security For Cattle Markets, Eid Prayer Gatherings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for cattle markets and Eid prayer gatherings.

He was presiding over an important meeting at his office here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed various professional matters, including law and order and public service delivery in connection with the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. A comprehensive security plan for Eid was discussed. The CCPO expressed his commitment to fully implement the government's directives regarding Eid. The meeting also discussed measures for the timely completion of pending cases.

He instructed prompt registration of cases, merit-based investigations and timely completion of challans. He emphasized coordinated communication and mutual cooperation with relevant departments to expedite the resolution of pending cases.

The CCPO urged police officers to play their role in providing immediate relief to those seeking justice. He highlighted the importance of utilizing modern forensic science and traditional skills to solve cases. Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that ensuring appropriate punishments for criminals through excellent investigations is a key duty of Lahore police. He further emphasized the importance of diligently protecting the lives, property and honour of citizens.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SP (CRO) Aqeela Niaz Naqvi and divisional SPs attended the meeting.

