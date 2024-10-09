CCPO Orders For Compliance Of SOPs For Foreigners
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the importance
of implementing effective security measures for the residences and offices of foreigners
residing in the provincial capital, ensuring full compliance with established
SOPs for their protection.
He was presiding over a meeting to review performance of the Civil Lines and City Divisions
at his office here on Wednesday.
The CCPO expressed satisfaction with the Civil Lines Division's performance and directed further efforts for improvement.
He awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to SP (Investigation) City Munazza Karamat for successfully
reducing the backlog of under investigation cases.
He also directed that women's police stations be made more active, ensuring that female complainants receive excellent services.
In efforts to combat motorcycle theft, the CCPO instructed for an acceleration in operations, emphasizing the need for effective measures supported by the Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS).
