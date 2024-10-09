Open Menu

CCPO Orders For Compliance Of SOPs For Foreigners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

CCPO orders for compliance of SOPs for foreigners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the importance

of implementing effective security measures for the residences and offices of foreigners

residing in the provincial capital, ensuring full compliance with established

SOPs for their protection.

He was presiding over a meeting to review performance of the Civil Lines and City Divisions

at his office here on Wednesday.

The CCPO expressed satisfaction with the Civil Lines Division's performance and directed further efforts for improvement.

He awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to SP (Investigation) City Munazza Karamat for successfully

reducing the backlog of under investigation cases.

He also directed that women's police stations be made more active, ensuring that female complainants receive excellent services.

In efforts to combat motorcycle theft, the CCPO instructed for an acceleration in operations, emphasizing the need for effective measures supported by the Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS).

