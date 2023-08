CCPO orders for steps against criminals,drug dealers

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Thursday presided over a meeting to apprehend criminals, drug dealers, proclaimed offenders and violators of aerial firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Thursday presided over a meeting to apprehend criminals, drug dealers, proclaimed offenders and violators of aerial firing.

The CCPO issued directives for the police to conduct intelligence-based operations targeting drug peddlers.

He emphasized a vigorous crackdown on the beggars at traffic signals.

He issued instructions for a targeted crackdown on individuals involved in aerial firing and underscored the importance of taking action against criminals.

DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP(Operations) Soheib Ashraf, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhryand Divisional SPs attended the meeting.