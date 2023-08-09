CCPO orders immediate arrest of criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting to review the performance of Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions.

He gave instructions to SHO and In-charge Investigations to expedite resolving pending cases and road certificates. He directed that habitual thieves, dacoits, proclaimed offenders, and drug peddlers should be arrested and brought to justice and a tight noose should be placed around proclaimed offenders involved in serious cases. The CCPO also ordered immediate arrest of suspects involved in murder, attempted murder, dacoity and robbery.

He stressed that Divisional SPs should personally visit police stations within their jurisdiction.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana further instructed the concerned officers to ensure regular monitoring of SSP Operations and Investigations' operational and investigative performance.

He said that strict action should be initiated against motorcycle theft gangs and emphasized that no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed to ensure recovery from criminals who involved in theft and dacoity. The CCPO emphasized that police officers and personnel must fulfill their responsibilities with utmost dedication, and there is no room for indifference or negligence within the police department. He reiterated that justice should be provided to citizens and ensuring that all resources and professional skills are employed for this purpose.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Investigations Imran Kishwar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Sohaib Ashraf, and SSP Investigations Anoosh Masood Chaudhry. Divisional SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and Investigation in-charges from Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions were also present.