CCPO orders intensifying action against criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar issued directions to sub-divisional police officer SDPOs on Wednesday for taking immediate action against the history-sheeters, land-grabbers, drug-dealers and proclaimed offenders (POs) for making the provincial capital peaceful and free of organised crimes.

Presiding over a meeting at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, he warned that the SHOs concerned would be held responsible if any harassment was caused by show of weapons by influential persons on their double-cabin vehicles.

He said that police should be symbol of fear for criminals and protection for law-abiding citizens.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar ordered operations for arresting motorcycle and vehicle thieves. The CCPO ordered accelerating crackdown on Kalashnikov culture, mafias, land grabbers and social evils.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SP CIA, SP Dolphin Squad, SP AVLS wing, all the SDPOs, SHOs, in-charges investigation and other related officers attended the meeting.