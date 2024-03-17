Open Menu

CCPO Orders Strict Action Against Kite Makers, Dealers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has ordered strict action against kite manufacturers and dealers, emphasizing effective measures to break the supply chain of this deadly sport.

He said this while chairing a meeting at his office here on Sunday to address the issue of kite flying.

He instructed daily intelligence-based operations against individuals involved in kite manufacturing to stop this activity. He ordered to seek an explanation of SDPOs and issue show cause notices to SHOs of Gulberg, Ghalib Market, Shadbagh, Harbanspura, Gujjarpura and Ichhra over violations of the Anti-Kite-Flying Act.

Similarly, he further directed to issue letters of displeasure to supervisory officers in case of any violation of the Act.

The CCPO stressed the need to sensitize people against kite flying, stating that the loss of precious lives due to this deadly activity would not be tolerated.

Bilal Kamyana stressed the need to crack down on elements involved in the preparation, buying, selling, and use of metal strings and kites. He urged scholars, media and civil society to fulfill their social responsibilities in raising awareness for preventing the loss of lives due to kite flying.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, Divisional SPs (Operations), SDPOs and SHOs of Gulberg Circle, Shadbagh and Harbanspura, Gujjarpura, Ghalib Market and Shadbagh.

