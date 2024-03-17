CCPO Orders Strict Action Against Kite Makers, Dealers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has ordered strict action against kite manufacturers and dealers, emphasizing effective measures to break the supply chain of this deadly sport.
He said this while chairing a meeting at his office here on Sunday to address the issue of kite flying.
He instructed daily intelligence-based operations against individuals involved in kite manufacturing to stop this activity. He ordered to seek an explanation of SDPOs and issue show cause notices to SHOs of Gulberg, Ghalib Market, Shadbagh, Harbanspura, Gujjarpura and Ichhra over violations of the Anti-Kite-Flying Act.
Similarly, he further directed to issue letters of displeasure to supervisory officers in case of any violation of the Act.
The CCPO stressed the need to sensitize people against kite flying, stating that the loss of precious lives due to this deadly activity would not be tolerated.
Bilal Kamyana stressed the need to crack down on elements involved in the preparation, buying, selling, and use of metal strings and kites. He urged scholars, media and civil society to fulfill their social responsibilities in raising awareness for preventing the loss of lives due to kite flying.
The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, Divisional SPs (Operations), SDPOs and SHOs of Gulberg Circle, Shadbagh and Harbanspura, Gujjarpura, Ghalib Market and Shadbagh.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sec Agri for increasing women counters at Fair Price Shops5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt gives unique Ramadan package across province; Salman Naeem5 minutes ago
-
Faisal Masjid seeks applications for Aitekaf in last Ashra of Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
Young woman dies in house fire5 minutes ago
-
Shariah Board Pakistan sets minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya at Rs 300 for Ramazan15 minutes ago
-
PUC vows global action against Islamophobia, calls for steps to address anti-Muslim sentiments15 minutes ago
-
2 WASA officials die cleaning sewerage15 minutes ago
-
168 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region15 minutes ago
-
IIUI president revokes Rs 5,000 Aitekaf fee at Faisal Masjid25 minutes ago
-
Ten involved in betting on horse race apprehended45 minutes ago
-
Five stolen motorcycle recovered45 minutes ago
-
CTO urges motorists to display patience during Ramazan45 minutes ago