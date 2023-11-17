Open Menu

CCPO Orders Swift Action On Pending Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

CCPO orders swift action on pending cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting of the Investigation Wing's top officers at his officer on Friday.

A comprehensive review of performance was held, focusing on pending road certificates, ongoing investigations, and elusive suspects.

The CCPO expressed strong disapproval of sub-divisional police officers over their failure to submit pending road certificates, instructing them to enhance their performance and promptly resolve these matters.

Directives were issued to the officers concerned to apprehend thieves, bandits, proclaimed offenders, and drug dealers, emphasizing the need for improved recovery.

The CCPO stressed the urgency of addressing cases that have been pending for over a month and tightening the grip on individuals engaged in electricity theft.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana underscored the importance of avoiding wrongful arrests and urged immediate action against guilty parties to ensure their swift apprehension. Emphasizing the prime responsibility of Lahore Police to provide a peaceful environment for citizens, he urged officers to contribute to establishing a secure society through their competence, professionalism, and dedication to service.

The meeting was attended by SSP (Investigation) Anush Masood Chaudhry, Divisional SPs (Investigation), and SDPOs.

