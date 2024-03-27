Open Menu

CCPO Orders Swift Resolution Of Crime-against-women Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

CCPO orders swift resolution of crime-against-women cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting on prevention of crimes against women at his office here on Wednesday.

Review of pending cases was conducted during the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, the CCPO issued directives to expedite resolution of cases related to crimes against women and emphasised implementation of a zero-tolerance policy on cases involving gender-based crimes.

Kamyana instructed supervisory officers to review cases related to crimes against women on a daily basis to ensure timely provision of relief to victims. He emphasised the need for better coordination between investigation officers, the Forensic Science Laboratory, and the Prosecution Department to swiftly bring such cases to a logical conclusion for delivery of justice to the affected.

The CCPO stressed the importance of bringing perpetrators of crimes to justice and conducting investigations on scientific grounds, highlighting that the timely registration of FIRs, merit-based investigations, and ensuring justice for the victims were responsibilities of the police.

He also emphasised that preventing incidents of violence and abuse of women and children was top priority for the Lahore Police.

DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organised Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, Divisional SPs (Investigations), and In-charges SSIOU also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Police Women Top

Recent Stories

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

2 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

2 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

4 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

7 hours ago
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

16 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

16 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

16 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

16 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

16 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan