CCPO Orders Swift Resolution Of Crime-against-women Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting on prevention of crimes against women at his office here on Wednesday.
Review of pending cases was conducted during the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, the CCPO issued directives to expedite resolution of cases related to crimes against women and emphasised implementation of a zero-tolerance policy on cases involving gender-based crimes.
Kamyana instructed supervisory officers to review cases related to crimes against women on a daily basis to ensure timely provision of relief to victims. He emphasised the need for better coordination between investigation officers, the Forensic Science Laboratory, and the Prosecution Department to swiftly bring such cases to a logical conclusion for delivery of justice to the affected.
The CCPO stressed the importance of bringing perpetrators of crimes to justice and conducting investigations on scientific grounds, highlighting that the timely registration of FIRs, merit-based investigations, and ensuring justice for the victims were responsibilities of the police.
He also emphasised that preventing incidents of violence and abuse of women and children was top priority for the Lahore Police.
DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organised Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, Divisional SPs (Investigations), and In-charges SSIOU also attended the meeting.
