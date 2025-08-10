CCPO Orders Systematic Measures For Security Of Foreign Residents
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the CCPO Lahore regarding the performance of Iqbal Town and Saddar divisions. The performance of both the divisions was reviewed in detail in the meeting.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday directed to take systematic measures for the security of Chinese and other foreign residents. He ordered a crackdown against elements promoting aerial firing and one-wheeling on social media.
The CCPO Lahore congratulated the SHO Muslim Town for dismantling the gambling network and announced a reward. He directed the DSP (Operations) to issue a township circle collector of demonstrators for unsatisfactory performance.
The CCPO Lahore said that departmental action will be taken against the acquittal of the accused in drug cases due to poor testimony of police employees.
He assigned the task of monitoring drug-related cases to DSP Legal. He directed to make the local population aware about security measures to control the incidents of looting.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana, while speaking at a meeting here, said that effective steps should be taken to prevent motorcycle theft, wanted criminals should be arrested with the help of Hotel Eye and travel Eye. He said public requests should be processed within the stipulated time frame, police officers and officials should provide relief to the citizens, and play their role in building the image of the department.
DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Taswar Iqbal attended the meeting. SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Incharges (Investigation) of Iqbal Town and Sadar Divisions also attended the meeting.
