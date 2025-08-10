Open Menu

CCPO Orders Systematic Measures For Security Of Foreign Residents

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM

CCPO orders systematic measures for security of foreign residents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the CCPO Lahore regarding the performance of Iqbal Town and Saddar divisions. The performance of both the divisions was reviewed in detail in the meeting.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday directed to take systematic measures for the security of Chinese and other foreign residents. He ordered a crackdown against elements promoting aerial firing and one-wheeling on social media.

The CCPO Lahore congratulated the SHO Muslim Town for dismantling the gambling network and announced a reward. He directed the DSP (Operations) to issue a township circle collector of demonstrators for unsatisfactory performance.

The CCPO Lahore said that departmental action will be taken against the acquittal of the accused in drug cases due to poor testimony of police employees.

He assigned the task of monitoring drug-related cases to DSP Legal. He directed to make the local population aware about security measures to control the incidents of looting.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana, while speaking at a meeting here, said that effective steps should be taken to prevent motorcycle theft, wanted criminals should be arrested with the help of Hotel Eye and travel Eye. He said public requests should be processed within the stipulated time frame, police officers and officials should provide relief to the citizens, and play their role in building the image of the department.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Taswar Iqbal attended the meeting. SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Incharges (Investigation) of Iqbal Town and Sadar Divisions also attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

1 hour ago
 UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

3 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

4 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

5 hours ago
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

5 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

6 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

6 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan