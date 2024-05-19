CCPO Orders Timely Submission Of Challans
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directives for timely submission of challans and swift disposal of pending cases.
He said this while presiding over an important meeting of senior police officers in his office here on Sunday. Matters regarding drug-related cases under investigation and the submission of objectionable challans were discussed in the meeting.
The CCPO Lahore directed the divisional SPs to improve coordination with the prosecution department. He stated that he is personally monitoring pending cases on a daily basis and will regularly receive reports from the SPs. He stressed that the registration of false cases is unacceptable under any circumstances.
The CCPO Lahore directed that cases should be registered promptly and investigated on merit along with completion of challans on time.
He ordered intensifying the campaign against organized crimes including drug offenses and emphasized the need to provide swift justice to the victims by promptly finalizing cases and submitting challans.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted that investigations should be conducted based on merit, justice and legal requirements. He urged the police officers to uphold their professional skills and spirit of public service so as to contribute effectively for the establishment of a safe society
DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Legal) Ghulam Hussain Chauhan and divisional SPs (Investigations) attended the meeting.
