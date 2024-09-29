CCPO Orders Timely Submission Of Challans
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office to review progress on pending road certificates and challans.
He directed supervisory officers to ensure the timely submission of all pending certificates and challans to the courts. He emphasised the need for all officers to work as a team to efficiently handle the workload to better serve the people.
The CCPO ordered the divisional SPs (Investigation) to improve their performance and instructed senior officers to supervise the investigation staff, ensuring proper record completion for all ongoing investigations. He stressed that there should be no legal deficiencies in the challans and police files.
Mr Kamyana ordered to maintain close liaison between the police and prosecutors. The CCPO also ordered for strict action against fake medico-legal certificates. He instructed supervisory officers to regularly check crime diaries and follow up on pending cases on daily basis. He urged the Divisional SPs to focus on the quality of investigations, conducting them professionally and on merit.
The CCPO also reaffirmed that providing legal relief is the Primary responsibility of the police.
DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigations) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, Divisional SPs (Investigations) and SP (AVLS) attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tribal Youth Convention concludes; Corps Commander lauds sacrifices of martyrs2 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Department to set up four model agri-malls: secretary2 minutes ago
-
Rival groups in Kurram hand over positions to security forces: DC2 minutes ago
-
Dr Kashif elected as Pakistan Hypertension League president unopposed12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal congratulates new LCCI leadership12 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists die in separate incidents in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Gilani condoles with PPP leader on his father’s demise21 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 79 new dengue cases21 minutes ago
-
TIKA official visits Luminary Learning Circle Foundation22 minutes ago
-
UoP announces undergraduate degree program fall 202422 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat inspects law and order situation in merged district Kurram22 minutes ago
-
Elections in IIOJK cannot resolve Kashmir dispute: Mirwaiz42 minutes ago